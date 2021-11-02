From Gyang Bere, Jos

A Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos has reinstated the Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area, Hon Joshua Ubandoma.

Justice Ishaku Kunda, who delivered the judgement on Tuesday ordered that the tenure of Ubandoma will elapse in October 2022 and that he should be reinstated into office immediately.

Justice Kunda said the chairman had one year left in his three-year tenure but was illegally asked to leave office because the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) conducted council polls on October 9.

The judge ruled that the tenure of the chairman will begin to count from the day he was sworn in.

