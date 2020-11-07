Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State COVID-19 medical research team which was established by Governor Simon Bako Lalong to find a cure for the coronavirus pandemic said it has submitted its product to regulatory agencies for scrutiny and evaluation.

While presenting an interim report to the Governor at the Government House Rayfield Jos, lead researcher Prof. Noel Wannang said the team had concluded the first phase of the work which is the pre-clinical stage with tremendous success.

He said the next stage is the clinical stage where the samples will be tested on human beings for further processing.

He explained that already the research papers for the remedies have been published in national and international medical journals.

He stated that the team has patented the products under the name COPLA I, II & III and has equally submitted them to regulatory agencies for further scrutiny and evaluation.

He said in the cause of its work, the team followed all global standards and protocols for the research which he believes is going well and if followed to a conclusion, will not only generate value to the State but also create economic opportunities.

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong while responding said he was proud of the team for the level of achievements so far, promising to also reach out to relevant government and private sector organisations for further funding of the research.

He reiterated that the Plateau State Government continues to pay attention to research and innovation as there are many citizens with gifts and talents that could provide solutions to humanity in various ways.