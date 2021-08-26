From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has ordered the immediate evacuation of students of the state origin from Jos, the troubled capital city of Plateau State.

The order to evacuate the students followed renewed crisis and security concerns in the North Central state.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Student’s Affairs, Jerry Ehiwario, said the evacuation exercise commenced on Thursday, August 26.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his prompt approval for the exercise, adding that the lives of Delta students were very dear to the state.

Ehiwaro also commended the Secretary to the State Government, Patrick Ukah, for his proactiveness and prompt response.

He stated further that 3 buses with police escort have been despatched to move Delta students from the troubled zone.

‘When we heard about the incident in Jos, I wrote to the governor, informing him on the need to evacuate students of Delta origin from the crisis zone.

‘The governor graciously approved the evacuation which commenced today Thursday, August 26.

‘With this approval, Governor Okowa has once again demonstrated his love for Delta students by ensuring that their safety is the topmost priority to the state government.

‘On behalf of my colleagues and the National Association of Delta State Students (NADESSTU, we thank our dear governor and father figure, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, for his intervention in saving the lives of our brothers and sisters from the crisis zone,’ Ehiwario added.