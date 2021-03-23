From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Government and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have enrolled into Open Government Partnership (OGP) to promote transparency, inclusiveness and citizens participation in good governance in the state.

Commissioner for Special Duties Inter-Governmental Affairs and NGOs, Hon. Irimiya Sauni Werr stated this on Monday during a press briefing with Chairman, CSOs in Plateau State, Dr. Jogin Jinung at Government House Rayfield, Jos, Plateau State.

He explained that Plateau joint the Open Government Partnership, an organization that has over 78 countries of the world and a growing number of sub-national governements, representing more than two billions people with thousands of civil society organizations as members to promote transparency in running government activities.

Werr said Plateau State Government and Civil Society Organizations in the state joint Open Government Partnership in 2020 for citizens participation in the Lalong rescue administration.

“I wish to formally rejoice with Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong to taking this bold step of openness and engagement with citizens and non-state actors.

“This is not surprising because Governor Lalong has never fails to acknowledge at all times that the rescue administration, which he leads is a product of collective citizens action.”

He said Plateau will work with local civil society organisations and other OGP members to advanced the open government agenda locally and transform the way Government serve its citizens.

“Members of the State Executive Council, being implementers of government policies, initiatives, programmes and projects will be at the forefront of actualizing commitments that will be made in the state’s OGP action plan.l to be co-created on conjunction with relevant non-state actors.”

Hon. Werr said Egr. David Jaafaru Wuyep, the technical advisor and head of the programme management and result delivery would be the main state actor and point of contact person.

The Non-governmental Co-chair, Dr. John Jinung and leader of Plateau State Civil Society Forum said the Open Government Partnership will enable citizens of Plateau State participate in planning the state budget and monitor the implementation to ensure effective development in the state.

He explained that Plateau citizens would be involved in planning physical development in their respective communities and hold government accountable for their commitments in governance.

A human rights activist, Gad Shamaki Open Government Partnership was created to ensure that governance is citizens based.

He said with this, Plateau State Government would carry its citizens in the implementation of programmes geared towards the prosperity of the people.

Prospective members and contact persons of Civil Society Organizations in the state are expected to register through a link that would be provided by the Secretary of the Steering Committee and point of contact person, Engr. David Jaafaru Wuyep.