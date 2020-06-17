Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Government has decried the lack of adherence to COVID-19 guidelines by individuals and some organisations in the state led to increase in confirmed cases since the suspension of the lockdown order by Governor Simon Lalong.

Lalong in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Mangjang notes that the flagrant disregard for the compulsory use of face masks by all citizens outside their homes where many go about without any.

“There is also high disregard to social distancing requirement in public places such as markets, shops, hotels, social centres, restaurants, public transport and some places of worship.

“Some others have chosen to ignore the provision of water, soap and sanitizers in entrances to such public places thereby constituting greater risk to the citizens.

“All this has led to an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the State which as at Wednesday 17th June, 2020 stand at 180 persons.”

He lamented that some people have organised large gatherings and social gatherings in contravention of the directive of the Governor.

“Based on the above therefore, government hereby warns against non compliance to its directives. Monitoring teams have been put in place to monitor and enforce compliance. This takes immediate effect.

“Anyone found to be violating the COVID-19 guidelines will be arrested and prosecuted while public places will be shut down and also prosecuted.

“Government wishes to remind the citizens that COVID-19 is real and still without cure while community spread continues to be occurring. “