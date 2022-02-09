From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than 12,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the former State Chairman, Hon Latep Dabang, have defected to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State.

He returned also with a former member of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Nanpon Tom, Ex-assistant Secretary of the APC, Binkur N and several other members numbering up to about 12,000.

Latep was received with his supporters by the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Chris Hassan during a Mega rally tagged, “The Great Movement” held in Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will take over power in Plateau come 2023 following the inability of the APC government to provide the dividend of democracy to the citizens.

Latep called on all right thinking persons in Plateau State who are still in APC to return back home to the PDP, saying APC is not a political party.

He expressed strong confident that PDP will win Pankshin South State Constituency and Jos North/ Bassa Federal Constituency by-election slated for February 26.

“I have the full assurance that PDP will win because I don’t have any doubts in my mind, the two by-elections PDP will win them, Plateau people will say good-bye to APC.”

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State, Hon. Chris Hassan while receiving the decampees said the PDP remained a political party for Plateau people.

He noted that more people who left the party at different point have indicated interest to return home and would be received soon by the National Chairman of the party in Jos.

“We started this rally today in Langtang North and in the next few weeks, we will be having the next mega rally in the city of Jos where the National Chairman will be around to receive more decampees.”

He urges other members who are yet to decamp to the party to do so, so as to readdress the issue of Plateau heritage.

“We have lost our heritage and we want to bring it back and the People’s Democratic Party is the party to do so.”

The member representing Langtang North and South in the House of Representatives, Hon Beni Lar expressed gratitude to the decampees for taken the bold step in the right direction to come together and rebuild the party.

“Some people left our party because the party lost the election in 2015, thinking that they would find solace elsewhere, but only to discover that the PDP still remain the best home to be.”