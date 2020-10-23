Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Prof. Sonni Gwanle Tyoden and his wife, Mrs. Abigail Tyoden have postponed their 70th and 60th joint birthday celebration following the prevailing mood in the country that does not call for celebration.

The Chairman, Central Planning Committee, Navy Commodore Isaac Mankilik in a press statement on Friday in Jos said all activities lined up for the joint birthday celebration have been suspended and a new date would be announced soon.

He noted that the Public Lecture and Biography presentation, tagged “Professor Sonni Gwanle Tyoden: Tenacity of Life in Leadership” at the Banquet Hall on Saturday, 24 October and Special Thanksgiving Service on Sunday 25th October, 2020 have been postponed.

Navy Mankilik noted that decision for the postponement became necessary based on the prevailing mood of the country which does not call for celebration but a moment for solemn reflection.

He said the hearts of the celebrants, Professor Sonni Tyoden and his wife, Mrs Abigail Tyoden goes out to those who in one way or the other fell victims of the protest especially those who lost beloved members of their family and property destroyed in the process.

The committee applauded Governor Simon Lalong for his swift response in handling the issues ained at saving lives and property and to maintain peace peace, transquility and well being of the citizenry.

Mankilik tendered unreserved apology to all dignitaries and guests who have been invited to grace the occasion and regretted the inconveniences the postponement has caused them as a new date would be announced shortly.