From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Deputy Governor Prof Sonni Tyoden has rejoiced with the Muslim community in the state on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

Prof Tyoden in a statement expressed gratitude to God for giving the Muslim community the strength and endurance to go through the spiritual obligation at this trying moment.

According to him, it is heartwarming, encouraging and fulfilling that throughout the one month, the Muslim Ummah particularly those of Plateau demonstrated a lot of resilience and determination in complying with one of the tenets of Islam.

He enjoined Muslims to demonstrate all the virtues of Ramadan as enshrined in the Hadith and the Holy Quran.

He further admonished Muslims to continue to show compassion, love and respect to one another for peaceful coexistence in the state.

The governorship aspirant requests them to pray for the country to surmount its challenges.

Prof Tyoden reassures that no challenges are unsurmountable with the support and prayers of all and sundry.

He also called on people of other faiths to pray for the peaceful and successful conduct of the forthcoming election in the country.