From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Prof. Sonni Tyoden has bagged an award of the most loyal Deputy Governor in Plateau State.

The Award which was presented to Prof. Tyoden in his office of Friday by the Chairman of the Independent Publishers Association (IPA), Plateau State, Mr. Shabul Mazadu, said the loyalty of the deputy governor has earned the Simon Lalong led administration to achieving a lot.

IPA Chairman who is the publisher of “The Beacon newspaper” recalled that previous deputy governors in the state had allegedly plots removal of their superiors.

Mr Shabul stated that the present administration was a different, he said Plateau people can attest to the fact that for about seven years of governance between Tyoden and Lalong, there was no rancor between deputy governor Tyoden and governor Lalong.

“Permit me to recalled the situation where a deputy governor connived with intra party opponent of their administration to unseat his principal through an illegal process to assume his position.”

According to the IPA executive, the attitude of the deputy governor has earned him the award, therefore he should keep it up.

“IPA appreciates the loyalty exercised by Tyoden which has projected him as a great patriot who delights in the smooth running of governance, peace, progress and prosperity of Plateau State.”

Mr. Mazadu said disloyalty do caused administration setback “such action do trigger confusion, setback and distractions to the smooth running of governance.”

He charged others to emulate the deputy governor of Plateau for a better society.

The Deputy Governor, Prof Tyoden while responding said the cordial relationship between him and governor Simon Lalong was due to tolerance for each other.

The deputy governor while responding to the honor done him, said every superior deserve absolute loyalty, and that is what he gave to his principal, and the governor equally accorded him same.

Prof Tyoden used the avenue and advised other government appointees to do same, according to him such actions brings about success in achieving set goals in governance.