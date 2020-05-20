Gyang Bere, Jos

A lawmaker representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon Simon Mwankon, has expressed his determination to return displaced persons in Ropp District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State to their homes.

Representative Mwankon donated materials for the construction and roofing of houses destroyed by Fulani herdsmen during recent attacks on the communities.

The lawmaker, who presented the materials through his Director General of Campaign, Mr Davou Dung Davou, said the donation is to enable the displaced farmers to return to their homes.

He applauded the enthusiasm and commitment of the people who are eager to go back to their ancestral land for farming and said the necessary assistance would be accorded to them.

Hon Mwankon decried the coordinated attacks on his peace-loving people by suspected Fulanis bandits whose agenda, he said, is to kill, dislodge and forcefully take over their land for grazing.

He encouraged the people to remain firm and more vigilant as they return to their homes to continue their livelihoods.

The legislator also condemned in strong terms the recent attack at Messiah College Mission Gana Ropp, where Rev Canon Bayo James and members of his family were inflicted various degrees of gunshot injuries when his house was invaded.

He called on government and security agencies to rise up to their constitutional responsibilities of protecting the lives and property of the citizens.

The chairman of the building committee of destroyed communities in Ropp, Da Dung Adamu Dung, commended the legislator for the donation and said it will address the plight of the people.