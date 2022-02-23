From Gyang Bere, Jos

Doctors in government-owned hospitals in Plateau State under the aegis of National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners of Nigeria (NAGGMDPN) have threatened an indefinite strike if government fails to meet their demands within two weeks.

State Chairman of the association, Dubi Koplamma, who addressed journalists in Jos alongside his Secretary, Bapiga’an Audu lamented acute shortage of manpower and working tools in all government hospitals. He explained that the situation has caused brain drain, leaving the number of doctors less than 60.

Koplamma expressed disgust over the nonchalant attitude of government despite what he termed, “humane disposition and understanding by our Association in the face of the challenges.”

He decried the unexplained withdrawal from their salaries and asked government to refund its members all monies deducted from their salaries without any further delay.

“The Congress unanimously rejects the current table being used by the government in paying us salaries, we demand that government revert to the CONMESS table which is the appropriate template used for computing emoluments accruable to medical doctors in Nigeria.

“Government should pay the outstanding June, 2020 COVID-19 Hazard and Inducement allowance still being owed us. Government should implement rural posting allowance for all our members. Government should as a matter of urgency address issues that have to do with manpower shortages and other issues raised.”