From Gyang Bere, Jos

Equal Access International (EAI), a leading communication for social change International Non-Governmental Organisation (INGO), has advocated for increased women’s inclusion and participation in peacebuilding and conflict resolution to secure rural communities in Plateau State.

The Country Director, EAI, Maji Peterx disclosed this on Thursday in Jos during a one-day workshop on the development and drafting of the Action Plan (LAP) in Barkin-Ladi, Jos South and Riyom Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

He explained that the EAI is developing a local action plan on the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 (UNSCR 1325) to increase women’s inclusion and participation in peacebuilding and security to address issues that trigger violent attacks in the state.

“The activities we are having today is a drafting workshop on women, peace and security, looking at the UNSCR 1325 United Nation security resolution 1325 that talks about including women in peace and security issues.

“After that, there is what we call the NAP where the nation will contextualise and have a national working action plan, we have the SAP at the State level which is the State Action Plan, and then we are supposed to have the Local Government Action Plan (LAP) where the Local Governments are able to develop a system that works which is part of the pillars in the SAP.

“Here you examine, is there anyone that needs to be included, is everything okay for adoption and what we are doing now is a drafting workshop to bring women together to make their own contribution, what do they think needs to be reflected in the document that promotes the inclusion of women in peace and security.

“This will ensure that on the table of conversation and policy-making, women’s chairs are not empty, to ensure that women are present and their interests are protected to ensure that women’s rights, women’s issues, women’s concerns are not pushed to the background.” He stated.

President of the Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), Barkin-Ladi, Ekemezie Patience described the workshop as apt considering the challenges and difficulties women pass through during violent attacks and conflicts.

“With this, we can say women are coming on board because they have always been at the receiving end but this programme has underscored the importance of women in society. This programme is alerting women to stand up and contribute to the safety and security of society.

“Women are mostly with the children, we know they’re going out and coming in, and so women are the architect of peace in any society, they need to be properly enrolled into peacebuilding.”

She explained that women are left in depression after rape, murder of spouse and destruction of farmlands, adding that creating a conducive atmosphere for women to vent their anguish will go a long way in resolving conflicts and enthrone peace and security in rural communities.

Secretary of Jos South Traditional Council, Jonathan Dangyang who made a presentation on behalf of participants from Jos South LGA mentioned kidnapping, ambushes, culpable homicide, open grazing, cattle rustling and destruction of farmlands as parts of issues fomenting trouble in rural communities.

He noted that the Jos South traditional council has published a Bye-Law to regulate and tackle issues of raping, women’s inheritance, and gender-based violence among others to ensure peace, equity and justice for women in the respective communities.