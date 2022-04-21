From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau Elders Forum has condemned that attack on the convey of member representing Bassa/Jos North in the House of Representatives, Hon. Musa Agah Avia where two persons were killed and urged Governor Simon Lalong to intensify fight against terrorists in the state.

In a statement signed on Thursday by the Spokesman, Jonathan Ishaku, regretted that one week after Governor Lalong visited Bassa, the terrorists launched another bloody attack that perished two lives and attempted the live of the House of Representatives member and his family.

“Plateau Elders Forum received with sadness the news that a week after Governor Simon B. Lalong, the Governor of Plateau State, visited Bassa Local Government Area and met with Irigwe leaders assuring that the signing of the peace agreement between them and the Fulani will usher in lasting peace, the convoy of the newly elected Bassa/Jos North member of House of Representatives, Abuja, Hon. Musa Agah Avia, was attacked on Tuesday, culminating in two deaths.

“Plateau Elders Forum once again condemn this violence and urge the government to accept the futility of past approach in dealing with the terrorists. As we urged in our last press statement what is needed now from the government is to embark on drastic measures in line with the Federal Government declaration of the aggressors as terrorists.

“For the past five or more years, the Plateau State Government through the Plateau Peace Building Agency, and recently the Inter-Faith Committee, has expended energy and resources on finding solution to this violent crisis without success. No reasonable person should continue doing the same thing over and over again and expect a different result:the dialogue approach is a colossal failure.”

The Forum urge the state government to expeditiously take alternative measures to tackle the escalating violence by leveraging on both the nation’s military asset and state’s community intelligence and defensive resources.

The Elders sympathized with the Honourable member and condole the family of the deceased and wish him God’s continuous protection.