From Gyang Bere, Jos

Hundreds of aged persons have staged a peaceful protest in Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State and asked Governor Simon Lalong to allow the Council Chairman, Joshua Ubandoma, to complete his legitimate tenure of office.

The protestants made up of the aged men and women; traders and students among others shutdown the major streets in Langtang North local government area to express their displeasure over sealing of the Local Government Secretariat against Ubandoma after Jos High Court restored him to office.

Elder Robert Shelda who spoke for the Taroh Elders during the peaceful protest said they will continue to stand for peace and justice and requested the Governor to allow Ubandoma to complete his one year tenure as directed by the court.

“We the Tarok elders are appealing to the Governor to kindly see to our problem by giving us a Chairman. What we are working for is the unity and progress of the Tarok nation, we want the Governor to allow Joshua Ubandoma to come and complete his one year tenure, that is all we are asking for.

“We are not against the State Governor and we will never be against him but we want peace to exist in Tarok nation and Plateau State.”

The Youth Leader, Manasseh Telling, appealed to the Governor and the Police to open the Local Government Secretariat which has been under lock and key for a week to be reopened for Ubandoma to complete his tenure.

“We are on the streets today because we want Justice, the entire Tarok nation is bleeding for lack of justice. We have a declarative judgement from the court that does not need a stay of execution, the judgement order Joshua Ubandoma to return to the office and complete his tenure.

“Ubandoma was elected into office for three years and he has had two years but Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission PLASIEC declared his office vacant and conducted election which produced Barr Bitrus Rimven.

“But the Court restored Ubandoma through a declarative judgement. We appeal to the Governor and the Police to open the Secretariat for Ubandoma if not, the Governor should be held responsible for break down of law and order.”

Coordinator of Taroh Vanguard, Boniface Ndam urged Governor Simon Lalong to respect the rule of law and the dignity of the people of Langtang North by allowing Ubandoma to return to the office.

“We will not allow Governor Simon Lalong to push the law-abiding citizens of Tarok land and the people of Plateau State to the wall. Out collective interest as a people is non-negotiable and cannot be compromised.

“Governor Lalong is the architect and the brain behind the leadership tussle and crisis rocking Langtang North LGC in a bid to bring his whims and cronies, resulting in the violation of court order we are witnessing today.

“We will not succumb to pressure intimidation, harassment and empty threats from the government and the Nigeria Police Force. We appeal with our teeming supporters to remain calm and go about lawful business without fear.”

Ndam noted that it is unacceptable for Governor Lalong to compel Ubandoma to join APC before he is allowed to complete his one year tenure.

“It is clear that Governor Lalong has directed the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, to threaten and prevent the duly elected Chairman of Langtang North, Hon Joshua Ubandoma from having access to his office.”

