From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau Elders Forum has urged Nigerian Army residents at the Rukuba Barracks in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State to take proactive measures in dealing with the prolonged security challenges that have perished dozens of lives in Miango community, a few meters away from the military barracks.

The elders, in a statement on Sunday after a meeting in Jos signed by their spokesman, Nde Jonathan Ishaku, condemned the recent attacks in Miango, Bassa, Rantis in Barkin-Ladi and other parts of the state and called for urgent steps to halt the menace.

‘The Plateau Elders Forum condemned the lingering attacks in Miango in Bassa and Rantis in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas as well as the rising rate of kidnapping in the state,’ Ishaku stated.

The Forum urged the government to acknowledge its inability in the past to address the insecurity and admonished them to adopt a drastic approach in collaboration with the Military to end the killings.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘The Forum noted that since the military has a major barrack domicile in the Rukuba community, it is in a vantage position to deal decisively with the assailants in accordance with the Federal Government’s designation of such non-state actors as terrorists.

‘The Forum noted that adopting a drastic approach has become imperative in view of the heightened political activities in the country and the need to provide a peaceful atmosphere for a political transition.’

The elders commiserates with the relatives of those who perished during the attacks and prayed for quick recovery of the injured persons.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .