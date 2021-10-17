From Gyang Bere, Jos

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Plateau State, has elected the former Secretary to Plateau State Government, Hon Rufus Bature, as the new chairman of the party.

Bature was elected alongside other party executives through consensus on Saturday night when the party held its state congresses at Crest Hotel Jos, Plateau.

The party zoned its chairmanship to Plateau North where other party members had purchased forms to contest the election and later step down for Bature.

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong who addressed the delegates at the Crest Hotel on Saturday night said Plateau State remains a beacon of democracy and the hope for the peace, progress and unity of the State and the nation at large.

Lalong said the emergence of the State Executive Committee demonstrated the level of maturity and seamless conduct of members clearly shows the strength of the party in the State and the unity of its members.

He noted that the peaceful conduct of the state congress which was through consensus shows how committed the members are in galvanising all differences and working together for the common interest of the party.

Governor Lalong said such unity of purpose has been responsible for the continued acceptance of the party and its consolidation in Plateau State, which accounted for the recent overwhelming victory of the APC in the recent Local Government elections and enable the party to win in all the 17 Local Government Areas.

He urged the new state party executives to work in synergy with other party officials at the local government, ward and Unit levels and emphasised the need for them to carry along all members and be fair, honest and transparent in all their dealings.

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Idris Wase described the state congress as yet another record breaker in the successes achieved by the party in the state.

He said the successful congress has clearly shown that the APC remains the biggest party in the state and across the nation with a clear capacity for more victories in forthcoming elections.

Wase urged members to come together and embrace reconciliation and patience in supporting the elected party officials to deliver on their mandate.

Chairman-elect Bature – the former Secretary to the Government of Plateau State and one-time member of the State House of Assembly – expressed appreciation to the members and leaders of the party for electing them.

He said the fact that their election was done through consensus without any challenges means that the party has fully evolved and is taking major strides in good governance, inclusivity and fairness to the citizens.

Bature specifically thanked Governor Lalong for giving the state the needed leadership that has endeared APC to the people and continued to give them hope.

He said the party exco will support him and also carry along all members at all times and also avail them level playing field for aspiring to any position.

The election was conducted by the APC state congress committee set up by the national body and witnessed by INEC. The new executive committee has 36 members.

