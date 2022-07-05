From Gyang Bere, Jos

Equal Access International (EQI) has advised stakeholders in Plateau to work in unison toward tackling the challenges of kidnapping, banditry an other criminal activities in the state.

The Deputy Country Director, EQI, Mr Gad Peter, gave the advice on Tuesday at the opening of a two-day training for members of the Community Security Platforms (CSP) in Jos, Plateau State.

He explained that the training was part of its ”Securing Nigeria Community” project aimed at ensuring a crime-free society.

Peter maintained that to effectively tackle insecurity in communities, key stakeholders must unite, devoid of ethnic or religious background and collectively fight the menace.

”Today, our communities are being faced with the challenge of kidnapping, banditry, farmers-herder clashes, among other insecurity.

”Government alone cannot address all these challenges; stakeholders must come together and unite to curtail all the happenings,” he said.

The deputy country director added that the training would further expose the participants to the tenets of community policing and early warning reporting.

”This training will improve community policing relationships and early response by strengthening coordination between police and community stakeholders.

”It will enhance participants’ understanding of their role in violence prevention, strategic community and the importance of building trust to facilitate incidents and early warning reporting,” he explained

Peter said that at the end of the exercise, participants would be able to run problem analysis, early warning systems and define short and long response plans.

