From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong said his administration is working hard to end the prevalence of unknown gunmen who have terrorized innocent citizens in the state.

He said security of lives and properties will remained topmost priority of his government.

Lalong disclosed this on Thursday while presenting security vehicles to the Nigerian Police, CAN, JNI among others at the presentation of midterm report by Rt Hon Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, member representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives.

‘We are working to enhance the capacity of the Police and other security agencies to protect people. We don’t want to see unknown gunmen again in Plateau. We can only see their death bodies or they should be in prison.’

He added: ‘Let me use this opportunity to remind the political class in Plateau State and Nigeria at large that we have a huge responsibility to make democracy worthwhile for the common people by being selfless and focusing on making their lives better.

‘If we do not put them first, then we run the risk of alienating them and making politics uninteresting. As a government, the Rescue Administration has continued to deliver on its mandate in the last six years by implementing the vision of the APC in Plateau State.

‘We have done a lot in terms of completing inherited and abandoned projects as well as executing new ones in various sectors. Many of them will be commissioned today and in the coming days while others remain on-going.

‘I have emphasize always, all I require is peace to be able to carry out development projects for the people. Without peace, we cannot make any progress which explains why we have focused on building and sustaining peace in Plateau State. The outcome is an increase in investment and attraction of Federal programmes and projects.’

Lalong also laid a foundation for the construction of school in Mangu Local Government Area.