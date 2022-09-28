From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka, has urged political parties in Plateau to eschew any act capable of threatening national security as campaigning for the 2023 general election is underway.

He noted that the campaigns usually come with a lot of security challenges capable of threatening peaceful co-existence across the nation.

CP Onyeka disclosed this on Wednesday during a one-day consultative meeting with heads of security agencies, political parties chairmen and secretaries; political aspirants; Resident Electoral Commissioner of Plateau State, held at the Police Officers’ Mess, Jos, Plateau State.

“Political activities are no doubt associated with lots of problems and challenges that are capable of threatening national security hence there is a need for collective efforts to ensure that campaigns are conducted in a peaceful, serene, conducive and secured atmosphere, devoid of rancour, mischief, misgivings and thuggery.

“As the lead internal security agency in the state, it is the primary duty of the Police to ensure that all electoral activities are conducted without any hitch or security threat in any part of Plateau State as the countdown to the Political campaigns draws near, the Plateau State Police Command has put in place robust security arrangements and measures to ensure adequate security and safety for electioneering campaigns and rallies throughout the state.

“The Police Command is poised to protect and safeguard all venues of campaigns and rallies as well as other INEC approved electioneering activities and all political parties throughout the state from now to the end of the campaign period for 2023 general elections.

” We have also carried out district threat assessments and pre-campaigns evaluations and have commenced deployment of our personnel to passive flash points and vulnerable areas to prevent and nip in the bud any form of inter-party frictions, political thuggery, clashes and acts of lawlessness that can lead to the disturbance of public peace anywhere in the state.”

He encouraged political parties to adhere to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended) and INEC guidelines and play the game according to the rules.

“Party leaders and chieftains are to prevail on their flag bearers, members, supporters and fans not to engage in any act or conduct that can incite violence or constitute a breach of the peace anywhere on the Plateau, before, during and after the campaigns.

“Note and be strictly guided by the fact that all quasi-security outfits that were established by the state government and local communities and which are operating under different nomenclatures, structures, and orientations have no legal rules under the Electoral Act, 2020 and within the electoral process.

“Hence you are charged to ensure that they are not in any way or manner used by any political or community actor for any role during the electioneering campaigns and other electoral processes in the count down to the 2023 general elections.”

Representatives of various political parties who attended the meeting pledged to work in collaboration with the security agencies for a peaceful and credible election.