Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau Government said it has evacuated 709 Almajiris and received into Plateau 145, following the directive of Northern Governors Forum on evacuation of Almajiris to their respective states of origin.

The government urged citizens to remain calm as sample of a man that dropped death on arrival at General Hospital Pankshin has been collected.

Secretary to Government of Plateau State, Prof. Danladi Atu who briefed journalists said Plateau has four confirmed cases so far.

He said the Almajiris received were cunder quarantine for 14 days and their sample would be taken and tested to ensure they are medically fit before uniting them with their families.”