From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Executive Council has approved a proposed budget estimate of N139.3 billion to be sent to the State House of Assembly for passage into law as appropriation for the 2023 budget year.

The State Executive Council agreed on the budget proposal during an Executive Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Simon Bako Lalong.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang said the proposed budget has a capital expenditure proposal of 61.7 billion naira and 77.6 as recurrent expenditure.

He said the budget which has an increase of about 37 per cent over the 2022 approved budget will be transmitted to the House of Assembly for Legislative action on a date to be fixed.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Planning, Mr Peter Lamba who stood in for Mr Dan Hirkop, Commissioner for Budget and Planning said the increment was necessitated by the ongoing recruitment and replacement of workers in the State.

Lamba said the increase also took note of inflation, other indices and the need to ensure the completion of critical projects.