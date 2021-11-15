From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Executive Council has expressed warm felicitations to the First Lady of Plateau State, Mrs. Regina Simon Bako Lalong on her birthday anniversary.

The Council rejoices with the Mother of the State for marking another year, describing the occasion as an auspicious one that calls for Thanksgiving to God for his faithfulness in her life and her family.

In a press statement signed by Commissioner for Information and Communication Hon Dan Manjang, expressed delight that the First Lady has over the years devoted her life to the service of humanity by focussing on the welfare and wellbeing of women, children and the vulnerable.

The statement said the First Lady has used her non-governmental organisation, SWITCH Foundation to trained and empowered thousands of women and youths, including the girl child.

“This has reduced poverty, provided social education and emancipated them from some negative societal practices that impinge on their rights.

“Her Excellency has also offered assistance to many indigent girls by sponsoring their education and also ensuring that they choose career paths that will give them a brighter future and make them good citizens of Plateau State and Nigeria as a whole.

“The First Lady’s passion for fight against drug and substance abuse among youths has similarly received tremendous accolades as she has done so much to support relevant government agencies through her foundation to discourage access, abuse and distribution of drugs in Plateau State, Northern Nigeria and the entire country. She has also made afforts at ensuring the rehabilitation of those under the influence of harmful substances.”

Meanwhile, The Executive Secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam also rejoiced with the First Lady, Mrs Regina Lalong as she celebrate another birthday anniversary.

Rev. Pam in a statement in Jos said the First Lady has demostrated care and love to the vulnerable persons in the society.

“As the mother of the state, you have touched so many lives in the past six and a half years.

“You have demonstrated love and care to many through your pet-Projects across the length and breadth of the State.

“The joy that comes with adding another year makes you fulfilled seeing you are getting older today and younger than tomorrow.

“You have been a support pillar to the Captain of the Rescue Administration and celebrating you is worth the price of statesmanship.”

