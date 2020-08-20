Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Government has said that the increasing number of COVID19 pandemic in the State was as a result of the community testing the State has embarked on the last few weeks.

In a statement signed by Commissioner of information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang sais the State also regretted the number of deaths recorded as a result of COVID19.

“The Plateau State Government wishes to give an insight into the seeming high number of COVID-19 infections in Plateau State in recent weeks. Government is concerned about the situation and continues to work towards overcoming it.

“There is Increase in community testing for the disease as Plateau State has 3 testing Centres at NVRI Vom, Plateau State Specialist Hospital and Jos University Teaching Hospital.

“Regrettably, 25 deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded in the State which represents 1.2 percent fatality rate, a figure that is by far lower than other States that have recorded well over 2 percent. However, His Excellency Governor Simon Lalong is worried with the loss of lives and remains determined to ensure that no further casualty is recorded.

” As at today (20th August 2020) records show that 23,396 samples have been collected across the State and sent to the laboratory, out of which, 21,015 results have been received. This makes Plateau State among the states with highest testing rate in the country.”

He noted that due to slow pace of processing samples, not all test results are released immediately which has led to backlogs.

“As at today (20/8/2020), there are 2,301 results pending at the National Veterinary Research Institute Vom testing centre alone, due to high traffic.”

He said government spends humongous amounts of money to provide free medication and other forms of support for those infected with the disease.

“Government uses this opportunity to call on its citizens to remain calm and strictly adhere to the protocols as these numbers will subside after the samples awaiting test are exhausted, and the situation normalises.”