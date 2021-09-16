From Gyang Bere, Jos

Federal lawmaker Hon Adamu Yusuf Gagdi (APC – Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke) has empowered widows, vulnerable women and youths in his constituency with requisite skills.

The women who were drawn across rural communities from Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Local Government Areas of Plateau State were trained in weaving and hairstyle, shoemaking, cosmology among others.

He said the skills acquisition programme is geared towards diversifying the economic activities of his constituents and uplift the standard of living in the area.

Hon Gagdi who declared the empowerment programme open in Pankshin Local Government Area urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the skills to become economically self-reliant.

He vowed to continue to defend and protect the interest of people on Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Local Government Areas at the National Assembly in view of the fact that they are from the most rural communities in the country.

He noted that the programme which was organised in collaboration with National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) will enable youths in the area to channel their energy positively towards boosting the economy of the state and Nigeria at large

Gagdi, who was represented by his Senior Legislative Aide Pharm Mizim Dagung Haruna, said the training will continue in batches to empower the people in view of the scarcity of white-collar jobs.

“Women and youths from Pankshin Kanke and Kanam Local Government Areas were selected from the rural communities for training on skills acquisition.

“This was to empower and equip them for self-employment. This will boost economic activities in the state and Nigeria in line with Federal Government determination to lift Nigerians out of poverty.”

The Director General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa said the training will impact participants with the skills and knowledge that can offer them employment and financial earning opportunities for a lifetime.

Kangiwa Represented by the Coordinator NIHOTOUR Makurdi Campus Mr Michael Shakungs employ the youths and women to take the training seriously so that you can become our future captains of industries.

‘I, therefore, implore you to judiciously make use of whatever skills or knowledge you will acquire from this exercise for a prosperous job opportunity and engagements.’

Chairman of Pankshin Local Government Council l, Hon John Damap described Hon Gagdi as a true representative of Pankshin Kanke and Kanam constituency in the National Assembly.

‘In Hon Gagdi, I have seen a true representative and has demonstrated being a productive lawmaker by interacting with his people always, knowing their problems and providing the dividends of democracy to his Constituents.’

