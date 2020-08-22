Gyang Bere, Jos

The member representing Qua’an Pan, Shendam, Mikang Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon Komsol Alphonsus Longgap, has distributed relief materials to ten communities ravaged by flood and windstorm in his constituency.

Hon Komsol, who presented the materials at Shendam Local Government Area, said he is determined to alleviate the hardships caused by the floods on his constituents.

The relief items include ‘312 bags of rice 12kg, 312 bags of gari 12kg, 312 bags of beans 12kg, 124 pieces of matrasses, 624 pieces of blankets, 624 pieces of mosquito nets, 600 bags of cement, 600 bundles of roofing sheets, 150 pack of zinc nails, 100 bags of roofing nails,’ amongst other items.

‘I approached NEMA with the names of nine(9) communities who were first hit by this disaster. They are Kalong, Derli’it, Dense, Shimankar, Angwan Zam, Dung-Kul, Desa, Longvel and Jang. However, of recent, some other communities within my constituency were also affected by this disaster, which are: Pangshol, Kuka (Jiban) both in Shendam LGA, with Kwa in Qua’an Pan LGA, and Lalin, Shamang, Koetoes all in Mikang LGA are now incorporated and are also benefiting from these items given to us by NEMA.

‘We have identified their community leaders and after this symbolic presentation, everyone will go to the store and pick their own. I must say that ensure you deliver these items to the affected persons. Deliver same just the way we are delivering these items to you their representatives,’ the lawmaker said at the presentation.

The Coordinator, NEMA North Central, Mr Eugine Nyelong, said they received a distressed call from the lawmaker seeking for some intervention to those affected by the natural disaster in his constituency across 9 communities.

‘After receiving a distressed call from Hon Komsol Longgap seeking for help from the agency, we had to swing into action immediately, and after our assessment together with our sister Agency in the state, the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), we discovered that the disaster is beyond the intervention of Local Government. We were able to establish the impact of the natural disaster according to community and they vary.

‘From our assessment, some of the communities were only hit by flood and their farmland with crops were all washed away, some are windstorm that destroyed their houses, while some are rainstorm as well. We are going to ensure that the affected persons get these relief materials and the palliatives respectively.’

The Long Gamai Miskoom Martins Shaldas III represented by his assistant, Miskoom Keneth Kwaptoe, thanked the federal lawmaker for always standing by his people at both good and critical moments.