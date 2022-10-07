From Gyang Bere, Jos

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Plateau State has described women as critical stakeholders in conflict resolution and in the search for permanent peace in rural communities in Plateau State.

The group advocated for the inclusion of women in peace building for peaceful co-existence in rural communities in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government Area of the state where violent conflicts has erupted for more than one decade.

The State Chairperson of FIDA, Mrs. Obioms Achilefu made the called at the project inception meeting, title, “Promoting the inclusion of women in peace building and conflict mitigation” across communities in Plateau and sponsored by Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Development (DFATD), Canada.

She explained, “This project affirms that women in conflict-ridden communities posses important strategic insights and competency for addressing security challenges affecting them and their communities.

“Women are active agents of peace in armed conflict, unfortunately their role as key players and change agents of peace has been largely unrecognized which is the reason we are demanding for total inclusion.

“Including the gender which is most affected by violent conflict would greatly help in identifying how much of a change it will bring to minimising violent conflicts in communities,” she said.

She appreciated the Plateau communities for keying into women inclusion in peace building processes and carrying women along will create a conducive atmosphere for conflict mitigation since they are mostly affected.

A resident of Ta-hoss community, Mrs Sabina Dachung, lamented on the increased insecurity in the area stating that raping of women and girls on farmlands was on the increase.

Dachung called on government to intensify its efforts towards reducing armed conflicts in the area stating that it has affected their sources of livelihood.

The Chairman of Riyom Local Government Area, Hon. Mafeng Gwallson said that the local government would support the project owing that women played an important role in mitigating conflicts.

Gwallson, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Pam Nyango, said the local government would increase women inclusion and ensure that the project was sustained.

He said that they would also ensure that the project was expanded to include Fulani women in the mitigation of violent conflicts in local communities.

A resident of the area, Victoria Bitrus who spoke also complaint bitterly over the persistent cases of rape by suspected herdsmen in the community.

She noted that women are raped in the farm by Fulani herdsmen particularly teenage girls and solicited for help on how to stem the menace.

Programme Officer, FIDA Nigeria, Rita A. Lasoju said the Project seeks to restore trust and confidence among the people and the security agencies to find a common ground for peaceful co-existence.

She explained that women are mostly affected by the violent conflicts and creating a conducive atmosphere for them to voice their challenges and participated in peace building will go along way in addressing the menace.