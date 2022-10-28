From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Project Manager of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, Mr. Fiki Obaro said strengthening women capacity on conflict mitigation and peace building will reduce violent conflicts in various communities in Plateau State.

Mr. Obaro disclosed this at the end of a two day workshop on women as community safety partners, with a theme, “The Role of Women in peace building and conflict mitigation” and sponsored by Canadian Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI), held in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“The workshop basically is to strengthen the capacity of women participation in conflict mitigation and peace building in their respective communities to address early warning signals and indicators that will trigger violent conflicts.

“We have the believe that if women are deeply involve in conflict mitigation, communities will not be face with violent conflicts that culminate into loss of lives and properties.”

He noted that the choice of women from Tahoss community was key to mitigating violent conflict in Riyom Local Government Area where dozen of persons have been murdered, leaving women in pains and agony as they bears the burden of violent conflicts.

FIDA Chairperson, Plateau State Branch, Mrs Obioma Achilefu said women play a critical role in mitigating conflict and peace building in every society and said building their capacity will enable them know what to do in addressing violent conflict.

“The workshop has a team, inclusion of women in peace building and conflict mitigation, this explain what we want to achieve by strengthening women involvement in conflict resolution in the community where there are conflicts.

“There is a traditional standard in the society where women are not allowed to talk in the community and we want to inculcate in the women the boldness to confront conflict issues in their communities and to make contribution towards promoting peace” she stated.

Sabina Dachung, a participant at the workshop said the knowledge gained would prepare them to contribute in the ongoing peace process in their local community and to address issues that are capable of triggering violent.

“We have been helpless in the pass but this workshop has given us the strength to contribute to peace building in our communities. We will ensure that we use this knowledge to deliver our communities from conflicts.”

Another participant, Kangyang Mwantep said she has been able to identify issues of earlier warning during the workshop and which she said she will apply them in addressing violent conflicts in her community.

She lamented that women bears the burden of every violent conflict, saying are are rape to death while some have become widows due to violent conflict and said the workshop will change the narrative positively if women are involved in conflict mitigation and peace building.