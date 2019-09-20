Gyang Bere, Jos

Victims of the fire disaster in Latanto Market ,Timber B, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State have said that they lost properties worth N31 million to the fire disaster.

A 72-year-old Carpenter, Mr Umar Sokoto, who claimed that he lost property worth over N1.5 million said the last Thursday fire disaster was the 17th time fire had engulfed the market.

“This is the 17 times fire has burnt this market and I am always a victim ,because each time that there was unfortunate incident, I would loss one thing and the other.”

Sokoto noted that the fire disaster destroyed timbers, school desks, doors, beds, his working tools and some machines used for his work.

Also, 30-year-old, Surajo Yakubu, said he lost property worth N400, 000 to the fire disaster and called on the State government to come to their rescue to enable them upset their debts.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, who was represented by secretary to government of Plateau State, Prof. Danladi Atu who was on the spot assessment of the damages, said he was happy and grateful to God that no life was lost.

He said he would consult with the leadership of the market to enable him know how the government would assist the victims.

Lalong said that the government would also take critical steps towards addressing the root cause of fire incident in the market.

Chairman of Plateau Timber Traders Association, Latanto Market Timber B, Yusuf Aliyu Umar giving a breakdown of destroyed items said: “Total number of shops were 40, 36 were affected, timber worth N26 million were destroyed.

“Other items such as drilling machine, sewing machine, turning machine, planning machine among others worth N5 million and other office equipment N950, 000 which amount to N 31, 950,000”