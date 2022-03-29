From Gyang Bere, Jos

Five people were brutally killed Monday night by suspected herdsmen at Mararaban Tipper, along Nzhwerenvi village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, reports say.

The killings, which reportedly took place at about 8 pm, left three women and two men dead.

National Publicity Secretary of Irigwe Development Association (IDA) Mr Davidson Malison confirmed the killings and described them as unfortunate.

‘Three women were killed at Mararaban Tipper along Nzhwerenvi village; one man was killed at Kpara village and one other was ambushed along Gero Road from Tin Mining site and died in the hospital,’ he stated.

Malison noted that three persons were inflicted with gunshots injuries and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital while a vehicle was burnt down and motorcycles were carted away.

He revealed the names of those who perished in the attack to include, Talatu (Isho) Benson, 45-year-old, Talatu Danladi, 33- year-old, Mama Danladi, 15-year-old, James Yah, 42-year-old and 20-year-old Adamu Amedi.

He said those who were injured are and currently receiving treatment are Godiya Danlad, Redzie and Alheri Danladi.

The Police Public Relations Officer PPRO Ubah Gabriel Ogaba could not be reached at the time of filing this report as his mobile phone line was switched off.

The unhealthy development came a week after the Irigwe Development Association demanded N500 million compensation by the state government over the massive destruction of farm crops by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the locality.

The National President of Irigwe Development Association (IDA) Prince Robert Ashi Dodo had during a Press Conference in Jos said the Rigwe nation has been hugely and largely hit by the Fulani Militia in 2021 and early 2022 which culminated in several losses of lives, farm crops and property worth countless amounts.

‘We call on the plateau state government to wake up to its sole and constitutional responsibility of ensuring the protection of lives and property of citizenry and by extension, draw a compensation means of all the destructions so that the hardship imposed on the Rigwe people can be ameliorated.’

Dodo expressed sadness and frowned at the indiscriminate grazing and display of rascality by the suspected Fulani herdsmen on their land.

‘For the record, since February they have destroyed and damaged several dry season farm crops ranging from cabbage, tomatoes, pepper, Irish potatoes, sweet potatoes, cassava, green beans, as well as looted water pump machines and other farming implements in many villages amounted to the tune of over five hundred million naira,’ he stated.