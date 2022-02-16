From Gyang Bere, Jos

Four people were brutally killed and scores inflicted injuries on Tuesday night during the civil unrest that ensued between Fulani herders and miners at Yelwa Zangam community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that a vehicle conveying passengers was also attacked along Jos-Jingir road that same night.

Military Information Officer Major Ishaku Takwa confirmed that one person was killed during the clash between Fulani and miners in Yelwa Zangam while three persons were killed suspected gunmen laid ambush on a vehicle conveying passengers.

He noted that the swift intervention of the troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN has brought the situation into control.

“Operation SAVE HAVEN received a distress call on the civil unrest that ensued between Fulani herders and miners at Yelwa Zangam general area of Jos North LGA in the early hours of Tuesday 15 February 22. Also, in the late hours of the same day, a vehicle conveying passengers was attacked along Jos-Jingir road.

“Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN swiftly responded to both incidents and brought the situation under control. Unfortunately, one person was killed and another injured at the mining site.

“On the unfortunate attack on commuters, three persons lost their lives, 2 other passengers sustained varying degree of injuries and 6 others were rescued.”

Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Maj Gen Ibrahim Ali commiserated with the families of the victims of the unfortunate incidents and assured that everything would be done to bring perpetrators of the violence to book.

He urges law-abiding citizens to remain calm as troops are already on the trail of the perpetrators of the attacks.

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong in a swift reaction condemned in strong terms the attack on Miners in Yelwa Zangam general area which left one person dead and others injured.

The governor also condemned another attack on a commuter vehicle along road Jos-Jingir road where two persons were killed and others injured.

He commended security forces for swiftly responding to the situation and restoring normalcy and directed them to go after the attackers and make sure all those behind the attacks are brought to justice.

Governor Lalong commiserated with the families of the victims and survivors, assuring them that Government will stop at nothing to ensure that those who carried out the dastardly acts are fished out and made to pay for their actions.

He reiterated his call to citizens to report any suspicious activity within their environment to the Police, Operation Safe Haven, Operation Rainbow, the Civil Defence, other law enforcement agencies, the traditional rulers or other community intelligence channels.

The governor directed Secretary to the Government of the State to coordinate the response and visit those injured and receiving treatment in the hospital to ensure they are receiving good care.