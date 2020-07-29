Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Isaac Akporowho, has deployed 1,483 personnel to ensure a crash-free Eid el-Kabir celebration in the State.

Akporowho, in a press statement signed by Route Commander Andrew Bala felicitated with the Muslim community and urged the faithful in the State to strictly observe all COVID-19 preventative protocols.

‘It is expedient to note that the Eid el-Kabir celebration comes with a great surge in traffic density occasioned by the travelling from one place to another to observe the holiday and celebrate with family members,’ he said.

‘The Command has deployed 1,483 personnel, comprising of 192 Officers, 597 Marshals, 694 Special Marshals and 15 Operational Vehicles to man strategic points to control traffic and ensure safe travels around the State.

‘In cognisance to safety protocols of the COVID-19, travellers and fleet operators are to adhere strictly to all measures and keep to the stipulated number of passengers for all vehicle types.

‘Drivers are to drive safely and within the speed limits, observe traffic signs, carry out routine maintenance of their vehicles, do tyre checks, avoid the use of phone while driving, overloading and other traffic infractions,’ the Commander stated.

He noted that the Command will beam its searchlight at the flashpoints and crash-prone areas, including Gada-Biu-Polo; Polo-Jankwano; Dogon Karfe; Old Airport Junction-Miango Junction; Tudun Wada Ring Road, and Rukuba Road-Bassa.

The Sector Commander enjoined the public to be road safety conscious and give maximum corporation to officers, marshals and special marshals to achieve a safe and crash-free Eid el-Kabir celebration.