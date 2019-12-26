Gyang Bere, Jos

The Gbong Gwom Jos, Jacob Gyang Buba has urged Berom youths to shun all forms of violent sentiment and work collectively for the prosperity of Berom people.

He admonished the youths not to allow politics and selfish interests divide them but should stand in solidarity to protect their heritage.

Da. Buba stated this on Thursday when President of Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), Arch. Gabriel Sunday Badung, led the Berom youths to a Christmas greeting to his Palace at Jishe, Jos, the Plateau State capital.

“You should know that you are the leaders of tomorrow and you must do everything right today to safeguard your tomorrow. You must learn how to stand united for the prosperity of yourself and the land.

“You must not allow politics to divide you and you must shun drug abuse and all forms of criminality for a better tomorrow. As youths, you must respect your elders, constituted authorities and do things in a civil manner,” he said.

Da. Buba noted that the traditional Council was following due process in ensuring that the Berom land taken forcefully by strangers is returned to the original owners.

BYM President Arch. Badung, nsaid that Berom youths will stand united in protecting the throne of the Gbong Gwom Jos and the entire Berom land.

He said the youths have come to show support for the traditional institution, promising to project unity in Berom land, Plateau and Nigeria.

“We have come to pay Christmas homage to the Gbong Gwom Jos and the Berom traditional Council. As youths, we will continue to give them the desire support that they require in solving the problems in Berom land.”

The Chairmen of Riyom and Jos South Local Government Areas of Plateau State, Hon. Mafeng Gwotson and Dachung Yohanna Choji, vowed to support laudable initiatives that will promote the Berom nation.

The duo said the four Local Government authorities under the control of the Gbong Gwom Jos will continue to remit what is due for the traditional institutions.