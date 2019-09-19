Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has directed state security authorities to identify and “deal decisively” with persons who engage in “crisis mongering” and other inciting actions in the state.

The Governor noted that his government will no longer tolerate those who make statements that could incite violence in the state.

Lalong disclosed this in Jos on Thursday at the occasion of Plateau Unity and Peace discourse to mark the 2019 International Peace Day titled: ” Climate Action for Peace: Promoting Healing, forgiveness and Reconciliation”, an event organised by the Plateau Peace Building Agency.

“Let me use this opportunity to again warn those who remain bent on causing Insecurity and violence to desist, as our determination to ensure that the peace attained is consolidated cannot be shaken,” Lalong said in a statement read by his representative at the event, Secretary to Government of Plateau State, Prof Danladi Atu.

“I have directed the security agencies to deal decisively with any persons or group found to be engaged in crisis mongering and incitement or propagation of fake news or hate speech that can steer people to violence.”

His administration, the Governor stated, is striving to establish an integrated Plateau where every ethnic nationality would have a sense of belonging.

“It is common knowledge that our state has in the recent past experienced different episodes of violent conflicts that left us counting our losses. We are mired by anxiety as we watched our once peaceful state witness a wave of violence from our cities to rural areas,” Lalong stated.

He noted that it was as a result of past violence that his administration establishment the Plateau Peace Building Agency to promote the culture of peace and to ensure a harmonious coexistence between the diverse ethno-religious communities in the state.

“In spite of the agony of the past, we can open up a whole new chapter based on our determination to reverse the legacies of violence. But this we can only achieve when we allow our hearts to heal, forgive and reconcile with one another,” he stated.

The Director General of Plateau Peace Building Agency, Mr Joseph Lengman

, said that the Agency is changing the negative perception about Plateau and assured that peace has finally been restored in the middlebelt state.

He noted that the Agency has been focused on reconciliation and forgiveness as linchpins to achieving a peaceful Plateau.