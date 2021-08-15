From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government Area, a few hours after the declaration of a dusk to dawn curfew in three council areas to contain further security threats.

Governor Lalong in a press statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham, urged citizens to comply with the directive.

‘Hours after announcing dusk to dawn curfew in three Local Government Areas of Jos North, Jos South and Bassa, Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has directed the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in Jos North to contain further security threats,’ the statement reads.

‘From 2 pm of today, Sunday 15th August 2021, a 24-hour curfew will come into effect in Jos North Local Government Area. This is necessitated by security reports which indicate rising threats to the safety of lives and properties within the Local Government.’

He pleaded with citizens to abide by the curfew and remain indoors to allow security agencies to maintain law and order and deal with those bent on causing chaos.

The governor says the 24-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government will remain in force until further notice.

‘Again, citizens are to note that the 24-hour curfew in Jos North will take effect from 2 pm today 15th August 2021.’