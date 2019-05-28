Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has dissolved his cabinet. He directed them to handover to the most senior officers in their respective ministries with immediate effect.

A press statement signed by Acting Secretary to the Government of the state, Richard Tokma, said the dissolution takes effect from the midnight of 28 May.

“The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, has approved the dissolution of the State Executive Council, Special Advisers, Legislative Liaisons, and Senior Special Assistants as well as Local Government Liaison Officers and such other political appointees.

“The dissolution also affects Chairmen and members of Commissions, Boards and Parastatals, except statutory Commissions specified in the Constitution.”

The statement directed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to remain in office pending the reconstitution of the state executive council.