Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong directed members of the State Executive Council on Wednesday to undergo COVID-19 testing and proceed on self-isolation, following news that Commissioner for Commence and Industry Abe Aku had tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon Dan Mangjang, the Governor directed that the specimen of the commissioners be forwarded to a COVID-19 testing centre.

‘This follows the fact that a member of the State Executive Council and Commissioner for Commerce and Industry Abe Aku tested positive for the virus after he carried out the test.

‘Based on the Governor’s directive specimens of the commissioners are to be taken and forwarded to the COVID-19 Laboratory at The National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI), Vom for testing.

‘During the period and pending the outcome of the results members of the public are advised to be guided by unnecessary visits to members of the State Executive Council while they isolate.

‘This action is to not only prevent the possible spread of the disease but also show leadership by example.

‘It would be recalled that Governor Lalong and his family carried out the test earlier where all of them tested negative,’ the statement read.

He noted that Lalong has continued to speak against stigmatisation, stressing that COVID-19 is not a death sentence and only continuous testing will reveal the rate of infection and facilitate treatment to save lives.

‘The Governor hopes that by this act, members of the public will be more encouraged to make themselves available for testing, while at the same time obeying the COVID-19 protocols of wearing face masks, social distancing, hand washing and the use of alcohol-based sanitizers.

‘Government also uses this opportunity to remind the public that the enforcement of orders issued by the Governor will continue and those found violating will be arrested and prosecuted,’ he stated.