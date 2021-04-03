From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has expressed shocked over the death of Member, House of Representatives Hon. Haruna Ibrahim Maitala.

Maitala died while representing Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency of Plateau State at the Green Chambers of the National Assembly.

Lalong on a statement described the death of the lawmaker as tragic and a big loss to his immediate family, Jos North/Bassa constituency and the entire State.

“I am deeply saddened by this tragic development for Plateau State and Nigeria where we lost another legislator in the National Assembly currently representing Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

“The late Member was a passionate politician who served his people with zeal and compassion. He did a lot to project and protect the interests of not only his constituency, but the entire State at the parliament. He will be missed greatly”.

While comforting his family and the entire State, the Governor said his contributions to the successes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau as well as his efforts at consolidating democracy in Nigeria will also be remembered for a very long time.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang described the death of Maitala as shocking.

Gyang said the fatal car crash that claimed the life of Maitala again brings to the fore the deplorable state of our road infrastructure, particularly the Jos-Akwanga, Jos-Barde-Keffi highways and the need for reconstruction by the Federal government.

He noted that the deceased had a gentle, steady and unassuming personality and related well with his colleague legislators.

“Senator Gyang and the people of Plateau North join members of the Plateau caucus in the National Assembly to commisserate with the immediate Maitala family and his constituents over this devastating loss.”