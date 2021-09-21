From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Government has confirmed that one student was killed and others inflicted with injuries when students of Plateau State Polytechnic Barkin-Ladi protested the suspension of their examination due to strike action declared by academic staff.

Commissioner for Information and Communication Hon Dan Manjang said in a press statement on Thursday that no student was dead at the time the government released its first statement on Monday.

‘As at the time the last press statement was issued which was shortly after the Deputy Governor, Prof Sonni Gwanle Tyoden, met with the unions, school management and student union representatives to resolve the matter, there was no reported death as a result of the protests, apart from some students that were injured and taken to hospital for treatment,’ he said.

‘However, the government has today regrettably received the sad news from the police of the death of one of the students who was said to have been hit by a stray bullet and taken to hospital for treatment but could not survive.

‘This is a very sad development which the government totally condemns and has therefore directed an immediate and thorough investigation to be conducted into the circumstances leading to the death of the student.’

He commiserated with the family of the deceased student and assured that government will not spare anyone found culpable in the death of the student as it is determined to ensure that justice is done.

Manjang said the deputy governor has directed a government delegation to visit the family of the deceased student to sympathise with them over the sad and unfortunate situation.

He said the Plateau State Government have issued a statement on Monday, September 20, to throw more light on the protests by students of the Plateau State Polytechnic Barkin Ladi who blocked the main highway into the state from both the main campus and the Jos campus, respectively.

He said the statement gave background to the reasons for the student protests which were triggered by industrial action by the polytechnic’s unions to press home their demands despite the fact that exams were slated to start the same day (September 20).

