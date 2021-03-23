From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Government of Plateau State has presented a certificate of return to the new Long Kwo, Miskoom Fidelis Attahiru, who beat 17 other contestants to occupy the 33-year vacant traditional stool.

Commissioner for Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Hon Sylvanus Tapgun, who presented the certificate on Tuesday in Jos, noted the Kwo Chiefdom has been without a substantive traditional ruler for decades.

He said that the government had made efforts ober the years for the stool to be occupied by a substantive traditional ruler.

‘The process of the selection of the new Long Kwo went on smoothly without any rancor. I appreciate the people of the Chiefdom for their peaceful conduct during the selection process,’ he stated.

Tapgun said Governor Simon Lalong is determined to fill in all vacants traditional stools in the state.

He said government needs traditional rulers in order to stem security challenges such as banditry and kidnapping at the grassroots and to help in galvanising tax collection and community development.

He called on the new monarch to embrace all those who contested with him, saying they are all of the same lineage, and urged him to carry them along.

The new Long Kwo and retired colonel in the Nigeria Army, Miskoom Fidelis Attahiru, appreciated Governor, Lalong for creating the enabling environment for his enthronement.

Miskoom Attahiru said he is aware of the challenges he faces and vowed to apply his wealth of experience to the job.

He promised to work closely with all the contestants in moving the community forward.

“I want to assure the people that the mandate that has been given to me, I will not disappoint them. When I received the testimonial, I addressed my elders and assured them that we will work together to better our community,’ he declared.

He assured the people that he will hold the mandate in trust and that he will discharge his duties without fear or favour.

Miskoom Attahiru vowed not to allow the sale of land by community members and said the land would be used for the welfare of the people and the entire community.