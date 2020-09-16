The Plateau Government has revoked its contract with P.W. Nigeria Ltd., for the construction of three roads in Shendam, Mangu and Riyom local government areas of the state.

The State Commissioner of Information and Communication, Mr Dan Manjang, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the end of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting on Wednesday, at Government House, Jos.

Manjang said the termination of the contract was at the request of the construction company, which was burdened with the execution of the projects.

“Council approved the cancellation of 3 No. projects awarded to PW. These roads are the Shinkwan- Tunkus Shendam Bye pass road, Mangu Bye pass and Tahos Ganawuri Section one.

“The total sum of the project was N617,963,216 and what that means is that the state is supposed to recover that amount from PW.

“The cancellation was done at the instance of PW and council has mandated the State Ministry of Works to set machinery to re-award contracts for the roads,” he said.

He also said that the council had approved the supply of 5,250 metric tonnes of assorted fertilisers to various contractors and also the supply of assorted seeds and growth boosters, to boost agriculture in the state.

He further said that in addition to the supply of fertilisers, four constituencies of Qu’anPan North and South, Barkin-ladi and Mikang would be supplied fertilisers to execute their constituency projects .

“Four constituencies have supply of fertilisers as their projects, we are supplying Qu’anPan North with NPK 42.37 metric tonnes and Urea 35.71 meric tonnes,”he said.

He said Qu’anPan South and Barkin-ladi would also have the same amount of supply, except Mikang which would have NPK 39.55 metric tonnes and Urea 32.3 tonnes.

According to Manjang, the council also approved the printing of 40,000 booklets each of vehicle licence and certificate of road worthiness and 20, 000 booklets of general receipts which when produced, would check forgery.

Manjang said the State Government would scale down some of Lalong’s legacy projects by 50 per cent, in view of the paucity of resources, saying only critical areas would be considered.

He said the state government had approved the request to obtain bank facility for counterpart funding for projects at the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the Ministry of Water Resources and Energy.

In further explanation to the bank facility, the State Commissioner for finance, Dr Regina Soemlat, said a N100 million bank facility was required to finance the projects.

Soemlat said the gesture would enable the ministry of water resources to implement the Partnership for Expanded Water Sanitation and Hygiene Project of the Federal Government to facilitate water supply in rural areas.

Speaking also at the briefing, the Commissioner of Water Resources and Energy, Mr Sa’ad Bello, said four local government areas would benefit from the project of water supply to rural areas.

To benefit from the project, Bello said, a matching grant was required by the state government to finance it, saying the federal government had already awarded contract to facilitate water supply in Kanke and Langtang North, while the state government would finance Jos East and Wase local government areas. (NAN)