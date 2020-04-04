The Plateau Government has said that it is overwhelmed by contributions to its COVID-19 Fund by individuals, groups and corporate organisations.

“We are so overwhelmed and appreciative of the enormous contributions being pumped into the State COVID-19 Fund,” Gov. Simon Lalong, said on Friday in a statement signed by Mr Dan Manjang, information and communication commissioner.

Lalong, who is the Chairman of the COVID-19 Emergency Response Committee expressed gratitude to corporate organisations and individuals and groups within and outside the State that have responded to his call for donations to the COVID-19 ENDOWMENT FUND established by the State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most of the donations that came in to the fund were received by the Secretary to Government of the State and Coordinating Secretary of the Task force, Prof. Danladi Atu.

“We wish to announce to our donors that the State Government is so grateful to all of them for quickly heeding to our call for assistance in this trying period in the history of our existence as a state.

“Your responses are overwhelming and encouraging to us as a government, which is on its toes to see to the deprivation of the virus from rearing its ugly head on the Plateau,” Lalong stated.

The Governor expressed his appreciations to organisations, which have contributed materials and food items such as Grand Cereals, which donated 10 tonnes of fortified flour, 100 cartons of 2.75 litre vegetable oil, and 400 crates of eggs sourced from local poultry farmers.

Others are: Nasco Group of Companies who delivered 500 cartons of hand sanitizers and washing soap, the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association, Plateau Chapter, who presented six cartons of face masks and three cartons of hand gloves to the Government and the Zuma Steel Company, a subsidiary of Eta-Zuma Group West Africa Limited.

The representative of the Group Executive Chairman, Dr Innocent Ezuma, had delivered packages of hand sanitizers and face masks as part of their contribution to the Government efforts to tackle the disease.

According to the Governor, his Administration was elated by pronouncement of the National Veterinary Research Institute that it has trained manpower and equipment that could be utilized for testing Corona Virus.

“What is needed, according to them is the purchase of reagents and few accessories to make the facilities functional for the test,” he declosed.

Lalong pledged to ensure that the contributions and donations were put in to good use to ensure that plateau citizens are protected from the deadly Coronavirus pendemic. (NAN)