From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Government has directed the Chairman of Bassa Local Government and the Chairman of the Traditional Council in the Area to immediately halt the purported installation of one Alh. Maiwada Ya’u Mohammed (CEO Jengre Petroleum Company Ltd.) as Danmalikin Pengana by a non-existent “Emir of Pengana”.

The Government frowns at the purported installation scheduled for 2nd January 2022 as contained in invitation cards and posters carrying misleading information about a non-existing “Pengana Emirate” which it said is a clear display of arrogance and an attempt to inflame passions and cause a breakdown of law and order.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Sylvanus Tapgun in a press statement said Government views the planned installation of the said beneficiary by this non-existing Emirate as an attempt to disrupt the peace of Bassa Local Government Area and the entire State by using Chieftaincy matters which people hold dear to their hearts.

“Government therefore, warns those involved in this planned installation by this non-existing entity to desist forthwith as law enforcement agencies have been put on red alert and directed to immediately arrest anyone who contravenes the directive.

“It further mandates traditional rulers and Local Government Chairmen across the State to be proactive and nip in the bud any similar attempt by unscrupulous groups and individuals to disrupt public peace and security through mischief that uses the traditional Institution which is considered a sacred one.

“Government further warns that it will not hesitate to come down hard on any traditional ruler who is found to be negligent or supporting such clandestine activities openly or secretly.”

The statement urges the public to ignore the said event as there is no such thing as “Emirate of Pengana” in Plateau State.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the paramount ruler of Pengana Chiefdom in Bassa LGA recognised by Government is the “Ogomo Pengana” HRH. Esau Mamman Shayang (JP) who was installed in 2016.”