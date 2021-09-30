From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Government has uncovered plan by some individuals to stage a protest tomorrow Friday 1 October 2021 in some parts of the state.

Its warned those involved in the plan protest to desist forthwith as the ban on public procession in the state is still in place.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang in a press statement said government acknowledged the right of citizens to peaceful protest and advised the organizers to step down the idea in the interest of peace and security.

The statement said, “It has come to the notice of the Plateau State Government that there are rumours of a planned protest tomorrow Friday, 1st October, 2021.

“While Government acknowledges and respects the right of citizens to peaceful protest, it however reminds the general public that the ban on public procession by whatever guise and name is still in force.

“Government therefore warns the organisers of the purported protest to drop the idea in the interest of peace and security. Security agents have been placed on red alert to rise up to the challenge by arresting anyone who violates this directive.”

He enjoined law abiding citizens to go about their lawful duties without any fear of molestation or intimidation.

“Parents are also advised to rein in their wards and continue to support the Government in working for the restoration of total normalcy to the State.”

