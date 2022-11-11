From Gyang Bere, Jos

President of Women in Mining in Nigeria, Hon. Engr. Janet Adeyemi has encouraged school girls and women to participate actively in mining as a source of livelihood following the positive effect of the mining on Nigerian economy now and in the near future.

She lamented that only 6.8% of women are found in the mining sector against the 94% who are men, hence the need for the inauguration of the Girls for Mining Club across secondary schools in the country.

Engr. Adeyemi disclosed this on Friday during the inauguration of the Girls For Mining Clubs across public and private secondary schools in Plateau, with a view to encouraged girls to take career related to the mining sector, held at Eliel event center, Jos, Plateau State.

“Today, Nigeria is dependent on crude oil as its major source of wealth, however, the world does not want crude oil anymore. Now they want solar energy, hydro-power and other sources of power that are not oil. So at this time, we are witnessing the gradual passing away of the oil and gas sector in the globe and when it finally fades out, Nigeria will be left with only two means of wealth creation- Mining and Agriculture.

” Mining sector will soon become more wealthy and prosperous than the Oil and Gas sector ever was in Nigeria. So when I had this foresight of the mining sector in Nigeria, what I saw was a blissful and rich future for the mining sector, but the question I ask myself is: when the sector finally takes the front seat, who will be left in it, calling the shots and milking the benefits?

“When I look at statistics, of all the mainstream miners in Nigeria today, only 6.8% are women, the remaining 94% are men. So, the women in the mining sector today are a drop out of an ocean, and the few women in the sector are being edged out of the game by gender blind laws and by misogynists. So the number of women in the sector will keep dropping. If we do nothing to pump female miners into the sector now, the women on ground today will all be gone someday.”



Engr Adeyemi, who was represented by the Secretary, Women in Mining, Plateau State, Mrs Raulatu Piwuna inaugurated Girls for Mining Clubs in over 8 schools which includes Air Force Girls Military School, Jos; Federal Government College Jos; COCIN Headquarters Church Secondary School, Jos and Government College Jos among other schools in the state.

She said, “ All students in the G4M club will regularly participate in inter-school quizzes, and debates. Winners will be awarded in each competitions. All students of the G4M will go for annual excursions to mining sites, tourist sites, natural resources regulatory agencies or other places of interests in line with the overall intent of theG4M.”

Commissioner of Education Plateau State, (Secondary) Mrs. Elizabeth Wapmuk who was represented by Assistant Director, Science and Technology, Chung Silas Sati described the initiative as apt, following the importance of the mining sector in the development of Nigerian economy.

He said the education sector in the state will work towards incorporating into the school curriculum, mining to encouraged young girls to take career in mining to develop the sector for the advancement of development in Plateau and Nigeria.