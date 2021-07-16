From Gyang Bere, Jos

Following the bloody attacks that perished several lives in Plateau State, Centre for the Advocacy of Justice and Rights (CAJR) has trained and empowered women and youths with communication equipment to respond swiftly to security threats in their rural communities in the state.

The Executive Director, Etty Peter disclosed this at the end of the 12 days early warning and early response training for 80 women and youths, drown in the native and Fulani settlement in Murish community of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

She recalled with dismay the bloody attack that took place in the peaceful community in January, 2020, which left behind scores of death and 47 houses destroyed with foodstuffs.

“We are providing the women and youths with communication gadgets, that is the walking talking to enable them communicate swiftly and promptly to Security agencies when there a security threat in the community. “Basically, the training on early warning and early response on the community has gone well and the villagers are happy because they have been empowered with skills and equipments to handle their security.” She explained that most of the women have volunteered to join the Vigilante Group in their respective communities with the view to provide proper security intelligence to security agencies for swift action. Peter said the 12 days security training, supported by United States Agency International Development (USAID), has raised security awareness and build social cohesion among the people.

“Women and youths in the community who are the most vulnerable have been trained to avoid future security breach.40 women and 40 youths from both the native and Fulani settlement were selected to improve their capacity on early warning and early response.”

She explained that the natives and the Fulani were also trained on mediation and dialogue with the view to established strong social cohesion and resolve crisis potentials among them.

Peter urged the women and youths to take advantage of the training to improve on security of lives and property in the community which will boost the economic based of the people.

Patience Clement, who was a participant said the training has enriched her knowledge on early warning and early response to security issues.

She noted that the Communication equipments presented to the community will enhance security communication among members of the community to strengthen human relations.

Another woman who took parts in the training, Nanbam Ezekiel, said he knowledge on mediation and social cohesion has been improved on for peaceful co-existence.

She expressed interest in joining the Vigilante Group to provide security of lives and properties.