Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Initiative for the Develompent and Advertisement of the Natives (PIDAN) says it is morally right for Plateau Central to produce the governor of the state in 2023 in the spirit of zoning.

PIPDAN in a communique at the end of its meeting held in Jos and signed by the President, Prof Aboi Madaki, and Secretary Nanle Gujor, urged all political parties to work in that direction ahead of the 2023 election in the state.

“The meeting reviewed the political terrain in the state and maintained its stands as contained in its document “Equity in Governance”, on rotation of positions in order to forestall crisis. The meeting agreed that since the southern zone is in it’s 2nd term, the next governor must come from the central senatorial district of the state.

“The meeting noted the absence of unity amongst elders in the state, and called for the establishment of a non-partisan Plateau Elders Council to drive the state forward.The meeting called on political parties and politicians to close ranks for the the development and advancement of the state.”

PIDAN expressed pains over the plights of Internally Displaced Persons IDPs in the state despite efforts by government to bring soccour to them.

Plateau natives resolved to set up an emergency support fund to facilitate the return of IDPs in the state to their homes.

“The meeting noted that PIDAN as a driving force in Plateau State, should act to assist in facilitating their return and alleviating the suffering of the IDPs by opening up discussions with government on the conditions of the victims with avview to avoiding social disorder in the affected communities.

“The council after reviewing the issue of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, noted that despite government efforts, a lot needs to be done. It called on government to redouble its efforts at ensuring that the IDPs are fully resettled as soon as possible.”

“The meeting resolved to work as a united people by supporting government’s efforts at alleviating the challenges of the IDPs by setting up a PIDAN EMERGENCY SUPPORT FUND aimed at resolving some of the immediate challenges faced by the IDPs in the affected communities.”

The council commended government for the recent steps taken to address the emergence of new security challenges in the state, especially the convening of a meeting aimed at the domestication of community policing in the state.

“It also commended government efforts at reducing crime, but urged it to holistically review the security architecture of the state with a view to safeguarding the citizens and the state.

“The meeting expressed dismay at the ways and manners members of the community volunteers are been recruited by the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, without due consultation with the traditional councils, development associations, and/ or community leaders.”