From Gyang Bere, Jos

The first Commander of Multi-National Joint Task Force in the North East and governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Brigadier General Jonathan Temlong said the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have failed to provide security for Plateau people.

Temlong disclosed this yesterday during the official flag-off of his governorship campaign held at Nefur Arena in Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Temlong said he has restored peace and sanity in Lake-Chad, Niger and other countries of the world, adding that he is determined to restore the lost glory of Plateau State if given the mandate.

“In the past 17 years, Plateau people have suffered several loses, our people have been killed and the present government has always tried to suppress the truth instead of standing with the people, this is not acceptable and we cannot tolerate it any longer, enough is enough.

“We have tasted PDP and APC and they have relegated the state to the back ground, it is our responsibility to say no to them and try ADP in the next general elections. I assure you that we will not disappoint Plateau, we are going to put Plateau first before any other thing.”

The ADP Governorship running mate, Dr. Daniel Mwanmut, said ADP was determined to bring the state out of the current woes inflicted on innocent citizens by enemies of the state.