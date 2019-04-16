Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Jeremiah Useni, has asked the Election Petition Tribunal to declare him winner of the March 9 governorship election in the state.

Useni, in a statement signed by Chairman of PDP Media and Publicity Committee, Yiljap Abraham, said he had filed a petition at the governorship election petition tribunal to challenge the declaration of Governor Simon Lalong as winner of the polls.

“Plateau PDP gubernatorial candidate Senator Jeremiah Timbut Useni, has successfully filed his petition at the governorship elections tribunal, in Jos.

“I want the tribunal to consider that the declaration of Simon Bako Lalong by INEC as the winner of the governorship elections of March 9 and 23, is ‘unlawful, undue, null and void and of no effect.’ ”

The petition was served against Lalong, the National Electoral Commission and the APC. Useni and the PDP are praying the tribunal to nullify Lalong’s return and order INEC to withdraw his certificate of return.