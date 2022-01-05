From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Timothy Golu has expressed interest to run for the 2023 Governorship election in Plateau State under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He expressed satisfaction with the leadership style and achievements recorded by former Governor Jonah David Jang while in office and said he will continue from where Jang stop in 2023, if given the mandate.

Hon. Golu stated this while declaring his intention to run for the 2023 governorship election, at the State Secretariat of the PDP in Jos, Plateau State.

“I am here at the State Secretariat of the PDP today to declare my intention to run for the governorship seat during the 2023 election. I am not the best among all those that have indicated interest, all of us here are qualified to run for that office in 2023 but I am soliciting your support and by the grace of God, I will not disappoint you and the people of Plateau State.

“We are all aware of the governments that have laid solid foundation for the development and growth of Plateau State. We can see and feel the development brought to us by late JD Gomwalk, our father, the pioneer national Chairman of our party, Late Chief Solomon Lar build on this giant strides.

“We are happy that our father Jonah David Jang also brought massive infrastructural development that can be seen and felt in every part of Plateau State. It is on this account that I will continue from where Baba Jonah David Jang stop if given the mandate to be Governor of Plateau State.”

Golu explained that there is no basis to compare the achievements recorded by the PDP government and the ruling party APC because it has nothing to show with regards to the development of Plateau State.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“I want to be the governor of Plateau State to contribute my own quota to the development of the state by providing dividends of democracy. When I talk about the dividend of democracy, it should be what authentically should be given to the people so that the people can get satisfaction of good governance.

“I was part of the Government of Sen. Jonah David Jang, I celebrated that government, I was part of everything that happened and I am happy with what we did as members of the 7th State House of Assembly that worked together with the former Governor, Baba Jonah David Jang.

“The government laid a solid Jos master plan, it came up with the concept of infrastructural development and handled issues of insecurity in the state with all sincerity and eight years was not enough fir him and I am not trying to undermind the provision of our own constitution.

“We are witness to the prudent and judicious utilization of available fund to the state which was used for quality provision of infrastructure, under Baba, Jang when the government say something, he do it and I am ready to continue from where his government stop.”

The state Chairman of the Party, Hon. Chris Hassan who received Hon. Golu and other party executive said they party will provide a level playing ground for all aspirants.

He said the PDP has been reposition to take over power from the national to the state level in 2023.