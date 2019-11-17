Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 General Elections, Gen. Jeremiah Useni (Rtd), said that he will pursue his mandate at the Appeal to Supreme Court until he reclaims his mandate.

He noted that those who think he will give up on the mandate are deceiving themselves and vowed to see the matter to its end.

Useni disclosed this yesterday while addressing party supporters on the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party, since INEC declared Governor Simon Lalong of the APC duly elected during the February 2019 Governorship Election in the state.

Useni said: “It is shameful when we are working tirelessly to reclaim our mandate in court, some people have started canvassing for next election, we should wait until we reach 2023 and work towards getting our mandate.

“Those who think I will give up my case in court are deceiving themselves, I will never give up, I will pursue this mandate to Supreme Court until I get back my mandate. I am a dogged fighter that was why I attended every sitting at the tribunal and I appreciate those who were also in attendance throughout.”

Useni explained that despite the crisis in the party at the end of the 2019 election, the party has remained very strong without any form of division.

He said 16 members of the EXCOs had written a petition against the Chairman and his Deputy and accused them of diverting N1.6 billion campaign funds and demanded that they should resign.